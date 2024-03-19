Depression, anxiety take toll on Western Cape adolescents, new study finds

A new study has found that 33% of young adolescents in the Western Cape reported experiencing symptoms of depression, while 21% reported symptoms of anxiety. The groundbreaking study by the Alan J. Flisher Centre for Public Mental Health at UCT has shed light on the mental health landscape faced by adolescents aged 10 to 14 in the province.

The study conducted by Mirriam Mkhize, Associate Professor Claire van der Westhuizen and Professor Katherine Sorsdahl forms part of a larger programme funded by the Sue Struengmann Initiative dedicated to addressing the mental health needs of young adolescents in school settings. The study, titled “Prevalence and factors associated with symptoms of depression and anxiety among young school-going adolescents in the Western Cape Province of South Africa”, was published in Comprehensive Psychiatry. Mkhize said worldwide, adolescents are significantly impacted by mental health conditions, with an estimated 10 to 20% experiencing conditions like depression or anxiety.

However, studies on this topic are sparse in Africa, particularly among adolescents aged 10 to 14, leaving a critical gap in understanding and addressing mental health challenges in this demographic. This knowledge gap, coupled with the scarcity of mental health services in low- and middle-income countries, results in many adolescents’ mental health conditions being undiagnosed and untreated, further exacerbating their vulnerabilities. Conducted in collaboration with community-based organisations offering psychosocial support and counselling in under-resourced areas of the province, the study collected data from 621 adolescents aged 10 to 14 in 10 primary schools.

Utilising tablet-based surveys, researchers gathered information on sociodemographic factors, depression, anxiety, and other psychosocial measures. The study found that 33% of young adolescents reported experiencing symptoms of depression, while 21% reported symptoms of anxiety. While these symptoms do not necessarily indicate a formal diagnosis, Mkhize said the prevalence of such symptoms was concerning. The variables significantly associated with depressive symptoms included being in a higher grade in school, alcohol use, the use of other drugs, and witnessing violence among adults at home. For anxiety symptoms, significant associations were found with being in a higher school grade, poor emotional regulation skills, and cannabis use.