The Department of Labour will facilitate a meeting between the employers and unions representing thousands of workers in the bus industry in a bid to find a solution.

Today’s meeting comes after negotiations between the five unions and employer organisations collapsed after the parties could not reach an agreement despite revising their demands and offers at the weekend.

Unions wanted a 12% wage increase, while the employer offered an 8% increase in the first year and 8.5% in the second, on condition that they drop other core demands, including the in-sourcing of workers, dual-driver payment and night-shift pay.

Workers are now demanding a 9.5% increase in the first year and 9% in the second.

This was also rejected, leading the unions to call for the intensifying of the strike which began about a week ago.

South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) spokesperson Zanele Sabela said: “The CCMA will not attend the meeting tomorrow Tuesday), but this doesn’t mean they are no longer part of the talks.

"We have lowered our demands and will not do that again; we stand by 9.5%.

“They are provided for as per the bargaining agreement, so we don’t understand why employers wouldn’t want to in-source. We hope the meeting will come with a solution.”

The government has pleaded with unions and employers in the bus sector to urgently end a nationwide strike.

“The constitutional right allows workers to strike. We would like to appeal that they do it within the law.

"We appeal for tolerance, particularly to the taxi industry, to allow commuters to use lift clubs and other forms of transport during this period,” said government spokesperson Phumla Williams.

Frustrated commuters who opted to use Metrorail as they could not afford travelling by taxi everyday said yesterday it was a nightmare as Metrorail’s Control Centre came to a halt for a while, when staff of one of three employee unions downed tools.

“We are really suffering. I spend R46 a day on a taxi just to get to work and back home; this is money we didn’t budget for.

"Metrorail said they would assist by providing additional trips, but there have been more delays and trains cancellations. This is really becoming ridiculous,”said a commuter from Mitchells Plain, Ashley Paulsen.

Metrorail in the Western Cape said its service will add additional trips to assist commuters during the national bus strike.

Mayco member for transport Brett Herron said the lock-out instituted by the vehicle operating companies operating the MyCiTi service will remain in place until further notice.

“Those commuters with monthly MyCiTi tickets must note that the monthly packages will be extended by the number of days that the strike action lasts.

"The extension will be determined once the strike has come to an end.”