The case, heard in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday, was postponed to March next year.
D’este was shot and killed outside a nightclub in Loop Street on September 7 allegedly by 22-year-old Ethan Fisher who claimed that he killed D’este in self-defence.
In a heartfelt letter, Franco’s father, Matthys du Toit, said the family were a “broken household in tears”.
“It has almost been three months since Franco was shot and we still struggle every day to cope with the loss and to make sense of what happened.