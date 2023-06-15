Detectives and patrols deployed to Macassar following four dumped bodies

Cape Town - A team of specialised detectives and high-density patrols have been deployed to Macassar after four bodies were found “dumped” in the area in the space of one week. This is according to acting provincial police commissioner Bongani Maqashalala, who said that the detectives from the provincial detectives had been assigned to assist the local detective branch in probing the occurrences.

He welcomed the arrest of a 41-year-old man over the murder on May 27. “This breakthrough will also bring some sort of comfort and closure to the bereaved family and loved ones of the deceased,” he said. The four bodies were found dumped in Macassar between May 27 and June 3, causing panic and unease among residents.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said: “Initially, police opened an inquest docket for investigation. However, an autopsy that was conducted on the body later revealed that the victim was raped and eventually killed and dumped on the beach. “The investigating team obtained a warrant, and the suspect is due to appear in the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder on Thursday.” Macassar ward councillor Peter Helfrich said criminals were making the area a hotspot to dump bodies.

“I want to make use of this opportunity to thank SAPS for the decisive action taken and for the brilliant investigative work they have done, which ultimately lead to this breakthrough. “I hope this teaches criminals that think they can get away with these types of crimes, especially the dumping of bodies, that it will never happen. You will be arrested. I hope the criminals that dumped the other three bodies also understand that we will not rest until they find themselves behind bars.” “I really hope there will be justice for the four people that were murdered and dumped in our ward,” he said.