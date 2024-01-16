A Department of Higher Education official is among the suspects arrested in connection with the buying and selling of certificates. According to the national education quality assurance body, Umalusi, over the last six months police have arrested at least eleven people in relation to the buying and selling of fake certificates.

The latest incident involved a higher education employee who was arrested in December by the Hawks for fraudulently issuing a diploma certificate in exchange for cash. Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi, said during a media briefing on Monday: “The suspect has been charged with corruption and his court case has been postponed to January 19, 2024.” He said the 11 suspects were arrested on different dates, and the incidents happened mainly in Limpopo.

“Since the national senior certificate exams state of readiness media briefing was held on October 13, we amongst others, informed the public about the safeguards implemented to ensure the authenticity and credibility of Umalusi certificates. “The first two suspects were arrested in Burgersfort in Limpopo on October 27, one suspect was arrested in Pretoria in November, the next three were arrested on November 20, and the last five were nabbed on December 13 again in Burgersfort, Limpopo,” Rakometsi added. Umalusi said it would work closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that scammers and fraudsters face jail time.