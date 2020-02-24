In light of escalating gender-based violence around the country, Takedown MMA in Diep River said it wanted to help youth be more alert about their surroundings and feel more comfortable when leaving the safety of their home or school.
Takedown MMA’s Audrey Bekker said the idea was born about three weeks ago, when gym member and Livingstone pupil Lola Pick suggested they start at her school.
“At the moment we have 52 pupils and some teachers enrolled in the programme, which we plan to run for eight weeks. After that we would love to extend it and get more children and adults involved,” Bekker said.
“We are not just stopping there. We plan on getting involved in as many schools as we can. We start the programme next week at St George’s Primary School. You are never too young to learn to defend yourself,” she added.