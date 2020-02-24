Diep River gym offers self-defence classes for girls









Picture: Takedown Martial Arts And Fitness Academy / Facebook Cape Times – A local gym has started an initiative to provide free self-defence classes for girls at Livingstone High School. In light of escalating gender-based violence around the country, Takedown MMA in Diep River said it wanted to help youth be more alert about their surroundings and feel more comfortable when leaving the safety of their home or school. Takedown MMA’s Audrey Bekker said the idea was born about three weeks ago, when gym member and Livingstone pupil Lola Pick suggested they start at her school. “At the moment we have 52 pupils and some teachers enrolled in the programme, which we plan to run for eight weeks. After that we would love to extend it and get more children and adults involved,” Bekker said. “We are not just stopping there. We plan on getting involved in as many schools as we can. We start the programme next week at St George’s Primary School. You are never too young to learn to defend yourself,” she added.

Pick said after she stopped karate lessons in primary school, she had always wanted to do another form of martial arts. “It is extremely important that young women learn a form of self defence, especially in the era we are living in.

"As a girl, it is very important to know how to defend yourself in a vulnerable situation. Self defence teaches us to be brave, assertive and to have a strong mindset,” Pick said.

“A lot of girls may not need to use what they learn, but I feel it is better to know more and not need it than not to know and put your life and safety at risk,” she added.

Livingstone accounting teacher Ralia Ganie said: “The girls are super excited about it every week. I’m really thankful to (Takedown MMA) for choosing our school.

"We need this with everything going on in our country. Most girls don’t live in the area, they are travelling by bus or train, so they especially need this.”

Ganie said the classes were open to girls from all grades attending their school.

“I look at how enthusiastic the girls are and how committed. They stay an hour later knowing they still need to take public transport, they are so eager.”

Takedown MMA offers children’s self-defence classes from Monday-Thursday at 5pm and adult classes from 6pm. For more information, call: 074 427 0911.

Cape Times