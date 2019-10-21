The Stellenbosch University student, who has a prosthetic leg, was first over the finish line in his Two Oceans Marine boat. He was closely followed by big wave surfer Matt Bromley and double lung-transplant recipient Tanya Bothma.
“I just think it’s such a special event. As much as we’re having fun and getting in the water, there’s a bigger picture to it. It’s for an incredible cause and there are so many charities involved, so for me it’s just a privilege to be here, to learn and grow.
"It’s really special knowing that it’s for something bigger than yourself. It doesn’t matter who crosses the line first at the end of the day,” said Swanepoel.
Bothma, who is a sailing novice, took the early lead before being overtaken by Swanepoel and Bromley.