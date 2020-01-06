Disappearance of WP athletics official 'all very strange'









Allen Barnes Picture: Supplied Cape Town – Police are investigating the disappearance of Western Province Athletics Association (WPPA) financial board member Allen Barnes, who did not arrive for a sporting gig on Saturday. Barnes is understood to have left his Edgemead home at 3.30am to attend the Stragglers Beachcomber race at the Strandfontein Pavilion, but did not arrive. Breaking the news about his disappearance on social media, chairperson of the Cape Town Sport Council Elton Davids said Barnes’s silver grey Toyota Corolla sedan with registration number CA 453326 was also missing. The route Barnes drove was still unknown, Davids said. Barnes, as a delegate of the WPPA, regularly attended Cape Town Sport Council meetings, Davids said.

“I am in contact with the family, they are meeting (yesterday). They are not in a position to speak with the media just yet,” Davids said.

Davids said on Facebook yesterday that so far there was no accident report, no hospital admission, no activity on Barnes’s bank account, no activity on his phone, and it was all “very strange”.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said Bothasig police were investigating.

“Allen Barnes was reported as missing on Saturday. He was last seen leaving his Edgemead house at about 3.30am en route to Strandfontein Pavilion, and he didn't arrive.

“He was driving a silver-grey Toyota Corolla sedan CA 453326. The investigation continues,” Van Wyk said.

WP Athletics president Jakes Jacobs said from information they had, Barnes was travelling alone and did not have to stop to pick up anyone.

“We don’t have much detail either. I am in contact with his wife for regular updates,” Jacobs said. Edgemead Neighbourhood Watch chairperson Philip du Toit said they were working with police and law enforcement officials.

Anyone with information on Barnes’s whereabouts can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 086 001 0111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Davids urged people to contact police if they had information or call him on 082 468 0081.

Cape Times