Barnes is understood to have left his Edgemead home at 3.30am to attend the Stragglers Beachcomber race at the Strandfontein Pavilion, but did not arrive.
Breaking the news about his disappearance on social media, chairperson of the Cape Town Sport Council Elton Davids said Barnes’s silver grey Toyota Corolla sedan with registration number CA 453326 was also missing.
The route Barnes drove was still unknown, Davids said.
Barnes, as a delegate of the WPPA, regularly attended Cape Town Sport Council meetings, Davids said.