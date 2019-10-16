Cape Town – The City of Cape Town has identified a site on the Foreshore as an alternative remote holding area for minibus taxi operators who have been displaced from the station deck facility.
The site is situated on the harbour side between DF Malan and Christiaan Barnard streets and borders on FW de Klerk Boulevard, the City said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Work is under way to convert this site under the freeway bridge into a temporary holding facility to accommodate approximately 270 minibus taxis," said the City.
"The work includes the flattening of the parking surface, dropping of kerbs to provide access and exit points, the installation of guardrails along FW de Klerk Boulevard, and the installation of road signs and temporary water and sanitation services.
"If all goes as planned, the minibu taxi operators will hold at this site as from 09:30 on Monday, 4 November once the morning peak- hour period has ended.