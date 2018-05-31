Cape Town - More than 100 dogs had to be put down as the number of those affected by canine distemper in Knysna continued to increase.

Two weeks ago, only 10 cases of infection were reported in one street.

The Knysna Animal Welfare Society (KAWS) said the untreatable virus had been picked up in Hornlee.

“Since the outbreak more people have come with their animals which is a positive thing.

“In the month of May we did 106 vaccinations, and I know that the private vets also had loads of bookings.

“We urge animal owners to continue coming. Sadly 111 dogs had to be put down as 111 cases were reported,” KAWS spokesperson Retha Havenga said.

According to the Garden Route SPCA, this deadly contagious viral disease is spread through the air, and by direct or indirect (that is, utensils, bedding) contact with an infected animal.

It attacks the respiratory, urogenital, gastrointestinal and nervous systems.

Dogs that are not vaccinated and come into any kind of contact with an infected animal carry a high risk of contracting the disease.

The newest strain of the distemper virus causes aggressive symptoms, mainly neurological that closely resemble rabies symptoms.

“The disease is preventable if you make sure that your animal gets his or her full vaccinations, puppies need three vaccinations on six, nine and 12 weeks and then annually.

The five-in-one vaccination includes canine distemper.

“There is no specific vaccination for distemper. We would like to urge all dog and cat owners to make sure that their animals are inoculated regularly to keep them safe from diseases,” Havenga said.

She said the viral disease was painful for the animals.

“People get puppies and take them from one area to another; that is how it is spread from one dog to another. People often waited too long to bring their dogs in for help after symptoms had begun to show.

‘‘Sometimes the dog would not eat, and the owner would leave the animal for a couple of days hoping the situation would improve.

“As the disease progresses, the dog could suffer from seizures and become more sick.

“There is nothing we can do to treat the dogs. We can help with the basic symptoms but we have to put the dogs down humanely,” Havenga said.

Symptoms include fever; listlessness and tiredness; vomiting and diarrhoea; discharge from the eyes and nose; coughing; muscle tremors in the body and on the head; and sudden aggressive behaviour.

Havenga urged the public to get their young animals vaccinated while young.

Should you not be able to afford a vet and be able to prove it, you can contact the Garden Route SPCA, George, at 0448781990/0823787384 or Mossel Bay at 0446930824/ 0822520351/0722871761.

[email protected]

Cape Times