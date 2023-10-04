Distressed family of SA engineers in Guinea prison issue SOS

The family of two South African engineers locked up in Equatorial Guinea’s Mongomo Prison, are calling on the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (DIRCO) to pursue every avenue available to help bring them home. Frederik ‘Frik’ Potgieter, 53, and Peter Huxham, 55, were arrested at their hotel in Malabo in Equatorial Guinea on February 9 on drug-related charges.

In June, they were found guilty of trafficking and illicit possession of drugs and sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment each. In addition, they were ordered to pay $5 million (more than R96m) each in damages with an additional $2.5m (more than R48m) fine to be shared between them. The men deny any wrongdoing, with their families saying they believe the matter is politically motivated. This follows reports that their arrests were allegedly linked to the seizure of a superyacht and luxury properties in Cape Town, owned by the vice president of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Nguema Obiang.

The superyacht was seized by local courts just days before the two men were arrested linked to damages awarded in favour of a man who was imprisoned in Equatorial Guinea for 423 days. In July, the Dirco director-general Zane Dangor expressed support to the families and friends of the detained men. At the time, he emphasised that the Government of Equatorial Guinea remained responsible for the welfare and safety of the South African citizens being held in their custody and expressed his willingness to have more direct and constructive cooperation with the relevant authorities regarding this matter.

The families believe that the pair’s wellbeing and release will depend on strong and successful bilateral engagement between the governments of South Africa and Equatorial Guinea. Last month, Huxham’s life partner of 30 years, Kathy McConnachie was at home in Langebaan when she received the unexpected call from the representative of the UK High Commission to Cameroon, who secured an official visit to see Huxham, on the basis that he holds both SA and UK citizenship. Francois Nigrini, spokesperson for the Huxham family said: “Kathy was completely shocked to receive the call, and as you can imagine it was very emotional, since she hasn’t spoken to Peter for seven months.

“Peter assured her that while he and Frik have lost an enormous amount of weight, they are receiving two meals a day and are allowed out of their cell for two hours a day to get some fresh air and exercise. “They also have access to medication. This was an enormous relief to both families, but it does not alleviate the overwhelming anxiety and pain they live with every day as there is no indication if Peter and Frik will be freed and can return home. “Peter said he and Frik have written letters to their families every day since their arrest, but Kathy confirmed to him that not a single one has been delivered to them.”

Shaun Murphy, spokesperson for Potgieter, said: “Since their arrest, DIRCO has only managed to arrange a single visit to Frik and Peter, which did not involve any personal contact for their families. “We need a political solution to secure their release quickly.” Dirco and the Embassy for Equatorial Guinea in South Africa did not respond to further requests for comment by deadline on Tuesday.