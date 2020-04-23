Doctors making coronavirus info available in SA's official languages

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – A group of doctors are helping South Africans navigate the influx of news around the coronavirus by making it available in as many of the country’s official languages as possible. Much of the information around the virus, how it spreads and what people can do to help stop the spread is in English. Clinimed chief executive Dr Mathobela Matjekane said this was why the doctors had started creating videos and content in vernacular languages. “The content we’re creating includes information about the coronavirus and how people get the virus; and if you get infected where you can go, and also when to get tested. “So far we’ve produced videos in English, Xhosa, Zulu, Sepedi and we’re still trying to collaborate with other doctors in other provinces to include Tsonga and Venda.

“We’re just trying to get more of the official languages to try to help people understand what we’re dealing with in their language,” Matjekane pointed out.

She added that people didn’t understand the seriousness of the virus because it was not communicated in their home languages.

She said when people heard the information in their own language, they tended to be more understanding, and felt more at ease to ask questions.

“Some of the myths we’re trying to dispel include that the virus doesn’t affect blacks, and only affects whites.

“We’re hoping that with the information, people will think to protect themselves and their families, and wash their hands regularly. If we do that we create a better sterile environment.”

Matjekane said the information was available on various social media platforms.

“So far what we’ve tried to do is put it on our social media platforms, and Instagram.

“We just did a YouTube channel that people can access, and we’re using those platforms to share as well.

“Those who want to view or share the content can visit our social media on Clinimed_health.”

Watch the videos via: https://www.facebook.com/CliniMedCpt/

Cape Times