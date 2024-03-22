Dog brutally stabbed during Grassy Park home invasion

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is fighting for justice for a heroic dog, Angel, who died after she was stabbed in a violent home attack. Angel intervened to protect her owner who was stabbed by a man who forced his way into the family’s Grassy Park home on March 8.

The SPCA said the suspect was evading the authorities and faced charges under the Animals Protection Act No.71 of 1962, alongside additional charges for other violent crimes. A dog called Angel from Grassy Park died after she intervened to protect her owner from a man who forced his way into the family home. Picture: Supplied According to the animal welfare organisation, Angel leapt to the defence of the already wounded woman in their home in Perth Road in Grassy Park, in a bid to protect her from further harm.

Angel was then attacked by the intruder, which only came to a stop when a male family member entered the room and the attacker, disarmed of his knife which was lodged in Angel’s head, fled the scene. The organisation said its inspectorate has begun compiling a case docket and a post-mortem on Angel’s remains has been conducted by a veterinary pathologist. “We shudder to think of how events may have played out that morning had Angel, in the face of horrific injury, not shown incredible courage and loyalty to her family regardless of the cost to her.

“Admitted to our animal hospital panting heavily and in terrible pain, Angel received immediate medical attention including the administration of IV fluids and pain control to allow our veterinary team time to assess the extent of her wounds,” the Cape of Good Hope SPCA said. Unfortunately, Angel’s injuries were too severe, and the SPCA was unable to save her life. “Angel was peacefully put to sleep surrounded by the family she essentially died to protect. Shockingly, the attack on Angel’s owner was not an isolated incident.