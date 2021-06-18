Dog dies after alleged home-made sword attack, man arrested

* This story contains an image which may upset sensitive readers. Cape Town – Police have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a dog with a home-made sword.

On Thursday, at about 10.30pm at Simanyene informal settlement in Nomzamo, the suspect allegedly had an argument with the owner of the dog, named Scubie, about the noise the dog was making. Spokesperson FC Van Wyk said: “Both parties went inside their house. After a while, the owner heard a dog crying very loudly and he went to check and found the dog with a stab wound. ’’The dog was then taken to Gordon’s Bay Animal Clinic for medical assistance and it died. A 27-year-old suspect is due to appear in the Strand Magistrate Court once charged.”

Van Wyk said that the suspect also opened his own case of assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm against the owner of the dog after the owner allegedly assaulted him on the same night. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA said that they received a call for help from the Helderberg Animal Welfare Society. The blade was thrust into Scubie’s neck until it exited at the base of his head. Photo: SPCA “Scubie’s owner had contacted them and they had already collected the alive, but severely injured Scubie from his home,” the SPCA said.

The suspect’s sword was fashioned from a flat metal bar, 18mm wide and roughly 1m in length, sharpened on one side and at the tip. On the opposite end of the “blade” was a grip made from cloth and tape. The blade was thrust into Scubie’s neck until it exited at the base of his head. Scuby was silenced but he didn’t die immediately and was left impaled by the “sword”.

“Shocked at the brutal attack on this innocent life, they wanted the best possible chance of justice for Scubie and asked if they could rely on our experienced inspectorate to handle the criminal investigation. ’’In the meantime, following the advice of a veterinarian who felt it was cruel to keep Scubie alive any longer. He was mercifully put to sleep. There was nothing that could be done to save him.” The SPCA said that inspector Mark Syce then visited the scene where he saw Scubie’s kennel which had been smashed to pieces allegedly by the suspect.

“Our inspector managed to find eyewitnesses to the attack and they were willing to talk. Scubie’s owner also gave insight into what had happened. ’’His step-son, whose history of alcohol abuse and violent outbursts had resulted in his family obtaining a restraining order against him had paid their home a visit – likely with murder on his mind. Scubie was simply an easy target,” said the SPCA. Residents can anonymously report cases of animal cruelty by calling the SPCA on 083 326 1604.