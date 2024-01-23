Dog sterilisation drive in Khayelitsha to combat overpopulation

Four local animal welfare organisations are joining forces to launch a groundbreaking sterilisation project in Khayelitsha, targeting 500 female dogs within a month. The sterilisation drive will take place between February 6 and mid-March 2024.

The collaboration aims to combat overpopulation in the Khayelitsha township, which has an estimated 300 000 companion animals. The sterilisations will be performed by Mdzananda Animal Clinic and EnviroVet CVC at Mdzananda’s hospital in Khayelitsha. General manager of Mdzananda Animal Clinic, Heidi May, said that the collaboration exemplifies the shared commitment to animal welfare.

May said “if one female, her mate and all the puppies are not sterilised, approximately 16 puppies can be born in one year. With 500 sterilisations, the potential of 8 000 unwanted puppies is prevented”. Dr Karin Hodson performing a sterilisation. Picture: Supplied “This endeavour will make a larger-than-usual positive impact on the pets in Khayelitsha,” said Dr Roos from EnviroVet CVC.

Members of Khayelitsha are encouraged to register their pets for sterilisation before February 6 by visiting the Mdzananda Animal Clinic, calling their reception at 021 367 6001 or sending an SMS to 068 385 9655. The organisations have expressed immense gratitude to the National Sterilisation Project (NSP) and Dancers Love Dogs for funding this initiative. NSP’s Debra Buys said: “The NSP is passionate about South Africa’s animals, which deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. By working in partnership with the community, we can make a substantial difference in protecting these animals.”