Donations sought to aid animals after city fire

While the Simon’s Town wildfire has not claimed any human life or destroyed homes, it has left a trail of destruction for animal wildlife. Firefighter efforts entered the third day on Thursday with flare ups reported and more than 400 hectares of veld burned.

A single derelict building was damaged on the grounds of the SA Navy and five firefighters were injured. Authorities conducted precautionary evacuations on Tuesday and early Wednesday morning but residents had returned back to their homes by Thursday. City Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said five aerial support craft were activated as of first light, including the Black Hawk that can fly in very high winds.

In a further update on Thursday afternoon Carelse said three aerial support craft were still busy with active water bombing. The fire area was divided into five sections, aiding in providing a clearer picture of the hot spot areas and the number of resources on scene. “Crews are actively fighting the fire near Miller's Point, Castle Rock, Rocklands farm, Dorian and Victory Road, whilst ground crews from TMNP, VWS, NCC and WOF are assisting with hand tools. The wind is still a major factor; however we are confident that the combined efforts from those on scene will provide positive results,” said Carelse.

Meanwhile, Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said the search and rescue for animal survivors was underway. “The ground remains hot and the search conditions are difficult. The loss of life is devastating to see and we’ve come across the charred and burnt remains of snakes, tortoises and lizards all of whom succumbed to either the smoke or the flames,” she said. SPCA’s Wildlife Cadet Inspector Bryan Arendse said it was a huge loss for the unique habitat.

“We won’t give up until we’re sure that no animal in need of help has been left behind. We are finding survivors who were able to seek shelter in time or were lucky enough to be in protected areas when the fire swept through. “We’ve been able to treat some animals in the field who have been found in dehydrated states but have recovered sufficiently with the offer of water or a water bath and could be immediately released in a safe area.” The SPCA is expected to continue with the rescue efforts for several days and faces significant challenges with high volumes of animal admissions already stretching resources to their limits.