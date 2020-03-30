Don't blame lockdown regulations for slow internet

Cape Town – Don't blame the lockdown rules – confining millions of South Africans to their homes – for the frustratingly slow internet speeds being experienced.

It's only expected to improve at the weekend. The culprit is the West African Cable System (Wacs), which has broken down.

In January, South Africans also had to contend with a slow internet when another undersea cable critical to South Africa's global internet connection, the South Atlantic 3/West Africa (SAT-3/Wasc) cable, broke down. Due to weather-related problems, it took more than two weeks for repair.

This time, however, a ship contracted to fix the break, between the United Kingdom and Portugal, was able to set sail on Saturday night.

Several internet service providers said their customers were affected by the latest break, including Afrihost, Axxess, Cool Ideas, MWeb, and RSAWeb. This was detected late on Friday evening.