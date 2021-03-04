Don't take a dip in the Breede River, residents warned, after crocodiles escape breeding farm

Cape Town - Officials have urged the public to be on the lookout after a large number of young crocodiles escaped from a commercial breeding farm in Bonnievale.

Twenty of the young Nile crocodiles were recaptured following operations by CapeNature, the landowners in the area, the owner of the crocodile breeding farm and the South African Police Service.

However an unknown number remained at large and had in all likelihood found their way to the Breede River, which runs in the vicinity.

The community of Bonnievale and surrounding areas have been urged to avoid the Breede River for a few days and to keep an eye out for the escaped reptiles.