“I want others to experience what I have: a new breath, a life-changing experience. I want to give back to society,” said the 40-year-old.
In 2017, a severe lung condition meant Bothma struggled to take a breath or walk a few steps without difficulty.
Bothma had been in and out of hospital her entire life because of lung issues, and by 2017 had only 14% lung capacity. After doctors at Groote Schuur Hospital told her she was a candidate for a lung transplant, Bothma received a pair of lungs from an organ donor in December 2017.
The operation was the first bilateral lung transplant to be carried out at a state hospital in South Africa.