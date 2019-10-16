Double lung transplant recipient to use Great Optimist Race to help raise funds









Double lung transplant recipient Tanya Bothma will be taking part in the Great Optimist Race this Saturday. Photo: Supplied Cape Town – Lung transplant recipient Tanya Bothma will use the Great Optimist Race at the V&A Waterfront to raise funds for Groote Schuur’s lung transplant unit. “I want others to experience what I have: a new breath, a life-changing experience. I want to give back to society,” said the 40-year-old. In 2017, a severe lung condition meant Bothma struggled to take a breath or walk a few steps without difficulty. Bothma had been in and out of hospital her entire life because of lung issues, and by 2017 had only 14% lung capacity. After doctors at Groote Schuur Hospital told her she was a candidate for a lung transplant, Bothma received a pair of lungs from an organ donor in December 2017. The operation was the first bilateral lung transplant to be carried out at a state hospital in South Africa.

Next week, almost two years after undergoing a historic double lung transplant, she’ll sail an Optimist dinghy during the Great Optimist Race at the Cape Town International Boat Show on October 19.

The race involves 40 celebrities, corporates, charities and medical survivors navigating the V&A Waterfront harbour waters in Optimists (children’s dinghies). The participants will be competing to raise the most money for their chosen charity and the Little Optimist Trust.

“Waking up and taking a deep breath is the most liberating thing ever. I am able to do things which were only a dream before, those little things that others take for granted,” said Bothma.

“I also lost my uncle and brother (who was an organ donor) in the same year as my transplant and know that being a donor is a gift to one family, and at the same time means tremendous pain for another family.

"For this reason, I live life to the fullest and if I can do something today, I will. Every day is a new day. Be thankful, smile and be happy. You only have today, so make the most of it.”

Her journey has also inspired her to make her donor proud.

“I am very committed and will try to use every opportunity to give back, as well as create awareness around organ and tissue donation.”

To support Bothma in her race, search for “Great Optimist Race” on www.backabuddy.co.za or visit the link https://www.backabuddy.co.za/charity/profile/the-great-optimist-race