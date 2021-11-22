Double murderer Law Enforcement officer still on City payroll while awaiting sentence

CAPE TOWN - Convicted double murderer and City Law Enforcement officer, Morné Horn, remains employed by the City as he expects to be sentenced for his crimes soon. Horn was found guilty of two murders in the high court last week.

He remains released on bail while he awaits sentencing. A law enforcement officer for the City of Cape Town, Horn was convicted for the murder of Constable Thandimfundo Sigcu that occurred on January 7 last year. City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said the City noted the judgment and would not divulge if Horn would face further disciplinary action.

“Horn is employed by the City. The City is considering the judgment and its implications,” said Tyhalibongo. . Sigcu, who had tried to explain that he was an undercover police officer, had been arresting a man suspected of drug dealing when Horn shot him in the chest, hand and elbow while the alleged suspect, Bongani Jack, died later in hospital after being shot in the head during the same incident. Horn had then handed himself over to the Hawks and was later released on R5 000 bail with strict conditions.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said provincial Hawks head, Brigadier Mushavhaduvha Ramovha, welcomed the conviction. “The investigation by the National Priority Violent Crimes (NPVC) unit of the Hawks successfully proved that Horn murdered Sigcu, 38, stationed at the Cape Town Central police station, while he was in civilian clothes arresting a suspect in the Cape Town CBD on a drug-related incident. Sigcu was shot in the chest, hand and elbow, and the second man was shot in the head. Sigcu died at the scene, while the suspect he was arresting died later in hospital. “Horn’s bail was extended with additional conditions following his conviction, these conditions include reporting at Brackenfell SAPS every Friday between 4pm and 9pm. He is expected to be back in court for sentencing on February 24, 2022,” said Hani.