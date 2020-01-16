Dougie was rescued at the weekend after he was found abandoned.
Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Tara McGovern said the donkey was “clearly ridden until he was no longer of use and cruelly discarded with his mouth worn down by the brutal wires used as a makeshift bit”.
McGovern said they were saddened to have encountered a senior donkey in Dougie’s state.
“From the moment we stepped in to offer Dougie refuge and veterinary treatment, he has been the gentlest soul, nudging up to staff for love and affection.