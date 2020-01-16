Dougie the adorable donkey rescued after years of abuse









Hope was born at the Karoo Donkey Sanctuary earlier this week to one of eight expectant mares which were rescued during an operation in Bot River. Picture: Supplied Cape Town – Farm animals like Dougie the donkey are very often viewed as nothing more than beasts of burden, but just like humans they feel fear, pain, affection and love, the SPCA said. Dougie was rescued at the weekend after he was found abandoned. Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Tara McGovern said the donkey was “clearly ridden until he was no longer of use and cruelly discarded with his mouth worn down by the brutal wires used as a makeshift bit”. McGovern said they were saddened to have encountered a senior donkey in Dougie’s state. “From the moment we stepped in to offer Dougie refuge and veterinary treatment, he has been the gentlest soul, nudging up to staff for love and affection.

"We are truly dismayed to think that some people only saw Dougie as entertainment and not a living, feeling being that experienced severe pain each time the wires cut into his flesh,” she said.

McGovern said the donkey was now resting in the SPCA’s farmyard and are ensuring his mental and physical wounds heal.

“We can already see his spirit renewing day by day as he relaxes into his new life with people who love him. Farm animals like Dougie are very often viewed as nothing more than beasts of burden - this could not be further from the truth; like us, they feel fear; pain; affection and love.

Hope was born at the Karoo Donkey Sanctuary earlier this week to one of eight expectant mares which were rescued during an operation in Bot River. Picture: Supplied

"They need us to ensure their dignity is respected, and with your help we will do our utmost to find a new beginning for Dougie where he only knows kindness.”

The Karoo Donkey Sanctuary is trying to give donkeys a better lease on life and this week celebrated the birth of a rare donkey. The sanctuary, located in the Swartberg Mountains, shared the news on its Facebook page.

“Baby Hope’s genetics are extremely rare and this little man’s progress will be shared with the world in our ongoing efforts to raise awareness as to the genocidal tragedy unfolding and the staggering number of mares that are slaughtered on a daily basis to supply the gruesome donkey skins trade,” the post read.

Hope was born to one of eight expectant mares that were rescued during an operation in Bot River last year.

Cape Times