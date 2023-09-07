Drag queen’s murder case postponed for further investigation

The suspect charged with the murder of 39-year-old drag queen Alfredo April is expected back in court in October, after the case was postponed on Wednesday for further investigation. From Malmesbury, April’s throat was slit in June and they were left to die.

April’s mother, Sophia, said her son left the house just after 1am on June 29 to give a friend bus fare. “I asked him why he was up so early and he explained to me that a friend needed money to go to town. I told him not to go, but being the person he is, he insisted. “At around 2am I heard someone shouting in the streets, saying they hurt them. I immediately knew something was wrong and ran toward the voice but it was too late.

“I saw my child bleeding out on the stoep of a house where they were shouting for help while holding a beanie to the neck. “Alfredo was a pillar of the community and treated everyone with kindness and respect. My son had recently opened his own salon. I miss him everyday,” said the distraught mother. At the time of April’s murder, police spokesperson FC van Wyk said that Malmesbury police attended to a complaint in the early hours.

“Upon arrival in Kanarie Street in Wesbank at around 2.20am, they found the body of a man who sustained a stab wound to his neck.The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. “The motive for the attack is yet to be established. “This office can confirm that a 28-year-old man was arrested and detained. Malmesbury police are investigating a murder case,” he said.