DRIFTCity action set to take centre stage at Grand Parade

DRIFTCity is screeching back for the first time since 2019 to bring another high-octane, thrilling motorsport experience at the Grand Parade in Cape Town later this month. The event is set to take place on September 24 with gates opening at 11am.

Drivers will again go head-to-head, taking on the Grand Parade course against their competitors with one goal: to win the title of DRIFTCity Champion 2023. Promoters said: “It's an in-your-face, adrenalin-fuelled kind of day, but it's also an urban lifestyle event, that includes live entertainment, food trucks, car shows and more. The combination of the cultural significance of the Grand Parade, overlooked by the historic City Hall and The Castle of Good Hope, and the adrenaline-pumping excitement makes #DC23 a quintessential Sunday destination for motorsport enthusiasts, as well as a fun family day out.” #DriftCity #motorsport #Drifting #gymkhana ♬ original sound - Driftcity @driftcitycpt It all goes down on the 19 March 2023. Get your tickets at Computicket #driftcity2023 What Is Drifting? Drifting is the driving technique where the driver intentionally oversteers, with loss of traction, while maintaining control and driving the car through the entirety of a corner. The method causes the rear slip angle to exceed the front slip angle by so much that the front wheels point in the opposite direction to the turn, causing a sense of drift.

The art of drifting is traditionally done by rapidly disengaging and re-engaging the clutch to upset the grip of the rear wheels, then intentionally oversteering and countersteering. DRIFTCity will also feature a lifestyle exhibition area with SMME exhibitors showcasing their industry-related products and go-karts, a food village, kids' fun zone and spectator ride-alongs. Tickets are available at Computicket from R150 for general access standing, and Grandstand unreserved seating available at R280.