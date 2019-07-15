Clinton Dilgee Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – A crowdfunding campaign has been set up to assist a dedicated firefighter who needs funds to recover from a rare muscular disease. Clinton Dilgee, 43, operations manager in the fire management department at Table Mountain National Parks, was recently diagnosed with fascioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).

This has, however, not stopped him from dedicating his life to helping others. With the crowdfunding initiative for splints, Dilgee hopes to still serve his province, fighting the lines of fire.

In his plea for his R65000 donation drive, the father of two said he dreamed of getting back to normal activities with his family.

“I have all my life been super fit an outdoors type, physical fitness was a must and always at the gym or hiking or climbing.

‘‘I now have FSHD. It’s rare, very rare, and affects all the muscles in my body. Walking, due to my leg muscle deteriorating, is a major problem only made easier with the use of splints.

“Splints strap to my legs and underfoot and help with balance and walking.

‘‘Although I have been a member of (my medical aid) for approximately 25 years, they will not cover the devices claiming it does not fulfil their criteria,” said Dilgee.

So far, the crowdfunding initiative, being run on the BackaBuddy platform, has garnered more than R12000 in donations for Dilgee’s cause.

“Day-to-day activities are more difficult. Besides being safer and being able to join firefighting crews out physically in the veld, a major desire is to be able to do basic activities with my family, such as going for walks or playing sports with my boys,” Dilgee said.

He added that his dream was to show his children every nook and cranny on Table Mountain.

“The wish is still alive to show them every crevice of this amazing mountain of ours.

‘‘It has been a while since I could do any of these activities, and not refrain (from doing) due to not being stable and out of embarrassment should I fall.

‘‘As passionate and proud as I am for being part of protecting Cape Town from destructive wildfires, I am more so passionate and proud of our boys and aim to always be a role model to them and others. Not always an easy task with this condition,” he said.

To donate, visit the BackaBuddy campaign at https://www.backabuddy.co.za/clinton-dilgee