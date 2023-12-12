Drowning in plastic: Teen sets world record with huge beach clean-up

To this end, 21-year-old environmental activist, Zoë Prinsloo, has set a world record for the longest beach clean-up of 27 hours, at the weekend at Milnerton Lagoon Beach to create awareness of the environmental issues at hand.

Prinsloo founded her non-profit company, Save a Fishie, at the age of 16 and has been conducting regular clean-ups across beaches in Cape Town for more than five years.

She has received numerous accolades, including being selected to attend the United Nations Youth Climate Summit in New York City in September 2019 after demonstrating commitment to addressing the climate crisis and displaying leadership in advancing solutions and she was named one of the Top 100 African Youth Conservation Leaders of 2021.

Last year, she was recognised and awarded a certificate of recognition for her community clean-up efforts by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and received a Mayor’s Medal Civic Award.