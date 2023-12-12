Drowning in plastic: Teen sets world record with huge beach clean-up

SA’s marine life is drowning in life-threatening plastic waste.
To this end, 21-year-old environmental activist, Zoë Prinsloo, has set a world record for the longest beach clean-up of 27 hours, at the weekend at Milnerton Lagoon Beach to create awareness of the environmental issues at hand.
Prinsloo founded her non-profit company, Save a Fishie, at the age of 16 and has been conducting regular clean-ups across beaches in Cape Town for more than five years.
She has received numerous accolades, including being selected to attend the United Nations Youth Climate Summit in New York City in September 2019 after demonstrating commitment to addressing the climate crisis and displaying leadership in advancing solutions and she was named one of the Top 100 African Youth Conservation Leaders of 2021.
Last year, she was recognised and awarded a certificate of recognition for her community clean-up efforts by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and received a Mayor’s Medal Civic Award.
Her efforts have not gone unnoticed by the private sector either, and in alignment with the John Dory’s “Zero Waste” initiative, the restaurant group stepped up to support Save a Fishie and Prinsloo in this ground-breaking record attempt.
In a post on Save a Fishie social media, Prinsloo said: “We did it! We are 27 Hour Beach Clean-up World Record Holders! 663kg of litter collected over 27 hours on Milnerton Beach and Lagoon.”
She thanked the City and those who have helped support and motivate her.
Donovan Cronje, John Dory’s chief operating officer, said: “This collaboration is pertinent to the John Dory’s brand, as our John Dory’s Zero Waste initiative supports projects and organisations that promote recycling, reduces waste, and encourages the public to protect the environment. This is in line with our overall purpose of Leading for the Greater Good.”
