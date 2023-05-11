Drugs worth R75 000 seized, suspect held during raid in Voortrekker Road, Goodwood

Cape Town – Drugs with an estimated value of around R75 000 was confiscated from a Voortrekker Road property in Goodwood on Wednesday. This, after police officers from the Anti-Gang Unit conducted an intelligence-driven operation, resulting in the bust.

“The platoon proceeded to an address in Voortrekker Road in Goodwood at around 3pm and searched the premises,” said police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi. “Their efforts were rewarded when they confiscated a consignment of drugs with an estimated street value of R75 000 and arrested and detained a male aged 34 on a charge of possession of drugs.” Once charged the suspect was expected to make a court appearance in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, Western Cape SAPS management have welcomed the 20-year prison sentence handed to 32-year-old Ayanda August, for his involvement in a foiled armed robbery in Gugulethu. According to Swartbooi, three men attempted to rob a liquor store in KTC during June 2018 in broad daylight. “The complainant left the business premises in possession of an undisclosed amount of cash, when unknown suspects fired numerous gunshots at the vehicle, fatally wounding a 10-year-old boy and injuring a three-year-old boy and a 42-year-old male.”

The investigating officer was lauded for going the extra mile gathering information in a bid to ensure a breakthrough, which ultimately resulted in the arrest of two suspects. “The investigating officer successfully opposed bail for both suspects. “As a seasoned investigating officer, Lieutenant-Colonel Julian Tarentaal shifted his focus to the employees of the business where the crime occurred.