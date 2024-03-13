Dugmore makes ANC list, Sokopo, Lili cleared

Despite the current leader of the ANC caucus in the Western Cape legislature Cameron Dugmore being destined for Parliament, ANC chairperson Vuyiso Tyhalisisu is not on the candidates’ list for the 2024 elections. This happens as Dugmore appears on the party’s Western Cape province to the national list. He sits at number four just two spots after Noluthando Makasi, David Plaatjies and Sharon Davids, who are at the top.

Dugmore’s likely departure from the legislature and Tyhalisisu’s non-appearance could pave the way for provincial executive member Ayanda Bans to lead the legislature caucus after the polls. Also on the list to Parliament are Scopa member and Sanco’s Bheki Hadebe as well as Pamela Harris, whose name is to be withdrawn from filling the post left vacant by the resignation of Mesuli Kama. The ANC in the Western Cape reinstated Mzwanele Major Sokopo, who appears as number five in the election candidate lists in the provincial legislature.

Sokopo, former regional secretary of the ANC in the Southern Cape, was placed under the party’s step-aside rule pending a 2016 R16 million fraud case. Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi said: “It is alleged that the accused worked on contract basis for municipalities in Oudtshoorn, Ventersdorp and Plettenberg Bay respectively. Major General Trading CC inflated claims on behalf of various municipalities to Sars in order to receive 25% commission on the inflated VAT input. The Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation probed the matter, hence the conviction and sentencing.”

In May last year, the politician and co-accused, former Sars accountant Ndileka Precious Mfunda, were acquitted of all charges of tax fraud and theft. However, Thembalethu Regional Court found them guilty on charges relating to the contravention of the Tax Act. Sokopo was sentenced in January to two-and-a-half years’ imprisonment or a fine of R20 000, as well as a further payment of R4 000. They both opted to pay the fines. Sokopo would not comment about being on the list or reinstatement, only saying: “The ANC Western Cape secretary is the best person to speak to about the constitution of the ANC in the province or explain the decision of being placed on step-aside or it being lifted.”

Western Cape ANC spokesperson Khalid Sayed said: “The Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) placed Sokopo on step-aside but he was reinstated last Thursday because his case has been concluded and the conditions of the rule no longer apply to him. “Andile Lili has also been fully reinstated as a member of the ANC and the step-aside rules lifted against him.” Lili is number 13 on the list.