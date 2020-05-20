Dunoon Neighbourhood Watch stunned by store guard's brutal slaying

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – The killing of Bongani Ntsendwana in a shooting last week was a huge blow for the Dunoon Neighbourhood Watch and his community, the group said. Ntsendwana was shot and killed by robbers while working as a security guard at a local hardware store. Dunoon Neighbourhood Watch chairperson Cynthia Ludziya said it was a huge loss and she was not coping well with his passing. “It is still difficult to talk about. I am not okay. He was very brave and he did not like crime at all and was very passionate about fighting crime. “He would rather not sleep and stay out to ensure there was no crime happening in the area.”

Ludziya said Ntsendwana’s family were struggling to come to terms with his death.

“He helped a lot of people here in the community. Even if he came across a person he did not know that was being robbed, he would chase after the robbers and risk his life for that person. It is a huge loss.”

She said details of the incidents were not fully known, but Ntsendwana was allegedly shot after three men stormed the hardware store, killing the owner and him before getting away with goods.

“It is difficult to go and share our respects because of the lockdown, but I have been to see the family and we go individually and not as a group. They are not coping with his passing.”

Glen Marais, chairperson of the Richwood Neighbourhood Watch, said he knew Ntsendwana from team-building events the neighbourhood watch groups would often host.

"They used to come for team-building braais that we had on the field between Dunoon and Richwood and he was a very friendly guy. We would talk about the different crime strategies and he was passionate.

“To serve your community is a great privilege, but intense. You never know who is carrying a gun or a knife. He was a guy that went out of his way to make his community a safe place and he was killed on the job. It is very sad.”

Police said they were investigating a case of murder.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times