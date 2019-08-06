Ivodene ‘Dienkie’ van Niekerk Image: Screengrab

Cape Town – An Elsies River nurse who allegedly forced her boyfriend’s mistress to eat dog faeces is expected to be joined in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court on Wednesday by two more accused. The 38-year-old Elizabeth “Mimmie” Williams was arrested on Friday and appeared in court on the same day after a four-minute video of her alleged July 26 assault on Ivodene “Dienkie” van Niekerk, 28, went viral on social media.

In the video, the voices of other women could be heard in the background.

National Prosecuting Authority Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said on Tuesday the Tygerberg Hospital nurse was expected to appear in court on charges of kidnapping, crimen injuria, intimidation and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

"She is still in custody and two more accused are going to be added to the case," Ntabazalila said.

Van Niekerk told the Daily Voice she had been lured to Williams' house under false pretences. She said she met Williams' boyfriend, Jubie, through her previous boyfriend, Durran Hendricks.

“Durran went to jail and Jubie would just klop aan (flirt). Two months ago I gave in and had sex with him once but she never caught us,” she said.

“On Friday, two girls came to my house and said there were people who need their nails and hair done but I must come to them.”

Van Niekerk claimed she was beaten with a knobkierie and a dog chain by the nurse before being forced to eat a bag of dog poo. She said the nurse also drew her blood to conduct tests and forced her to drink abortion tablets.

Tybergerg Hospital spokesperson Laticia Pienaar told News24 on Monday that Williams had been working there for four years. She said Williams had not been suspended or put on leave, but that an internal investigation was taking place.