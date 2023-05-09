Dysselsdorp man sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for stealing coke, yoghurt at foreign national shop

Cape Town - The Oudtshoorn Regional Court has sentenced a 23-year-old man who admitted to stealing from a foreign national-owned shop, to two years’ imprisonment. Heinrich Botha was found guilty of theft following his arrest for stealing a 2litre bottle of Coca-Cola and yoghurt in Koeriesweg, Dysselsdorp in October 2021.

According to Die Hoorn, Botha admitted that he took the soft drink and the yoghurt out of the fridge and walked out without paying for it. He further stated that he sold the cooldrink for R20 to an unknown person and ate the yoghurt himself. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the accused was sentenced after the defence offered a plea.

“The accused was initially arrested and charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances. The State alleged that he came into the complainant’s shop and threatened the complainant with a knife. He then stole coke and yoghurt. The threats were not executed. “During the trial, however, the State had difficulty with the availability of the witnesses and also a foreign language interpreter. The magistrate was not going to give another postponement. The defence offered a plea on theft. “The State accepted the plea in consultation with the investigating officer,“ he said.

The matter was finalised on April 19, 2023. Regional Magistrate Kenneth Peters argued that the accused's previous convictions had to be taken into account for sentencing, even if the value of the stolen items was small. Botha is reported to have started being involved in criminal activities from a young age, and was previously handed several light sentences for various offences.