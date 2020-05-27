Early childhood development centres uncertain over reopening

Cape Town – Early childhood development centres (ECDs) remain in the dark about when they will be allowed to reopen.

While grades 7 and 12 learners are to return to school next week, ECDs have not been given the go-ahead to return to operation. National ECD Alliance (Necda) vice-chairperson Dr Monica Stach said ECD owners were feeling uncertain as the only communication they had received was that they had to stay closed.

“A recent survey confirms that ECDs are in dire straits as fees are not being paid and practitioners are therefore not receiving salaries. In many instances, ECD owners have not registered their employees for unemployment insurance fund (benefits), which makes the only available relief inaccessible," Stach said.

“Also, parents who were mandated to work during levels 5 and 4 of the lockdown had nowhere to send their children while at work, and had to make alternate arrangements

“The restrictions on movement have made it impossible for practitioners with the skills to care and to stimulate children’s early learning to offer their expertise to families. We are concerned about the well-being and safety of millions of children who live in less than ideal circumstances.”