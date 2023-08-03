Eastern Cape Health counts the cost of damage caused by gale-force winds

The gale-force winds that battered parts of the Eastern Cape earlier this week have left 78 health facilities significantly damaged. The winds caused havoc over a two-day period, resulting in roofs being blown away, damage caused to fences and ceilings, and windows and doors being broken, while gutters were ripped off and destroyed.

According to the Eastern Cape Department of Health, three facilities have been temporarily closed for repairs. “The latest report indicates that Buffalo City Metro has the highest number of health facilities that have been destroyed with 34. “Twenty-four facilities suffered damages in Amathole district, with Melani clinic in Raymond Mhlaba and Mkholoza clinic in Mbhashe severely damaged.

“From the 11 facilities that have been impacted by the gale-force winds in Joe Gqabi, five have minor damage, four facilities have been reported to have been affected in OR Tambo. “In Chris Hani, only three health facilities have been damaged and only Korsten Community Health Centre and Park Centre Clinic in Kariega have been damaged in the Nelson Mandela Bay,” said the department. Eastern Cape Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth said she was happy that there were no reported injuries.