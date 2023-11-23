Eastern Cape pensioner strikes gold in R8-million PowerBall jackpot win

An Eastern Cape pensioner and former mining employee is smiling all the way to the bank after he hit the jackpot of more than R8 million in the PowerBall draw number 1459 on November 17. National Lottery operator Ithuba said the winning ticket was purchased at the Boxer Super Store in Port Elizabeth.

The jackpot, which reached R8 187 355.60, was claimed by the one lucky Eastern Cape resident. From humble beginnings, he now envisions creating a comfortable future for his family. The former mining employee turned handyman dreams of running a construction business, which will be made possible after this win. The pensioner was a committed enthusiast of Lotto and PowerBall, engaging in a strategic blend of past observations and random numbers to craft a winning formula, Ithuba said.

The realisation dawned as he tuned in to the PowerBall Draw show on e.tv, prompting him to confirm his winnings by checking his ticket the next day at a nearby store. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “This is not just a win; it’s a tale of resilience, renewed dreams, and a brighter future ahead. It’s a testament to the transformative power of the National Lottery. At Ithuba, we are committed to delivering joy, impacting lives positively, and maintaining our golden standard in lottery operations. Each win is a step towards changing lives and fulfilling dreams.” On Wednesday, Ithuba announced a R4 744 491.60 windfall from PowerBall Draw 1457, on November 10, which was won by someone who secured their ticket through an FNB banking app after purchasing a R60 ticket.