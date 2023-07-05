Eastern Cape teen death blamed on alcohol

The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in SA (Saapa SA) has called on the Eastern Cape government to take immediate action following the death of yet another teenager who attended a pens down party in the province.

A total of 25 youngsters are reported to have died in the province in the past 13 months in circumstances in which alcohol use was involved. In June last year, 21 youngsters who were attending a pens down party in Scenery Park, East London, died at Enyobeni tavern. Thanduxolo Mcoteli, 17, a Grade 11 pupil at Mzamowethu High School, was reportedly found burnt in his shack by his neighbours and parents after he attended a pens down party in Mazamomhle F Section in East London at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Hazel Mqala said the cause of the fire was not yet known. “The 17-year-old burnt to death while people were still trying to extinguish the fire. No foul play is suspected,” said Mqala. Saapa SA spokesperson Terri-Liza Fortein said it was unacceptable that no concrete changes were being made to protect children from alcohol harm.

“Saapa SA calls on the Eastern Cape government and Eastern Cape Liquor Board to take immediate action to close the tavern Thanduxolo went to and all other outlets hosting alcohol-fuelled parties aimed at children under 18. The National Liquor Norms and Standards of 2015 clearly states that children can’t enter liquor outlets or be served alcohol in them. It is quite disturbing that this kind of practice is continuing. “We cannot accept this as a norm that children are dying like this. Alcohol damages children, it affects their physical and brain development, impairs their decision-making capabilities and can result in them having substance abuse problems,” she said.

Substance abuse epidemiologist Professor Charles Parry said communities and civic organisations should play a role in ensuring that regulations regarding liquor sales to minors were adhered to. “The recent death of another underage youth in the Eastern Cape following a pens down drinking party at a tavern in East London makes me wonder if we have really learnt anything from the Enyobeni tavern Tragedy of June 2022. “While young people and their caregivers must take some responsibility for the actions of the young people and the associated consequences, I can’t help but think that young people have been let down on all sides.

The liquor authorities have also been remiss in not having tighter control over liquor sales to young people,” Parry said. Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said the recent incident was a cause for great concern. “We urge parents to do more in monitoring their children, especially during the periods when such events are likely to be hosted. The government has also called on the Eastern Cape Liquor Board to take a hard stance against liquor traders who are found to be violating their licence conditions, especially the sale of liquor to underage children,” Mabuyane said.