EFF claiming victory in UCT student elections









File picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The EFF Student Command (EFFSC) has claimed victory in the UCT Student Representative Council (SRC) elections, saying the institution’s students had faith in them to fight on their behalf on campus. This is despite the official results not being released. UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said official results were due to be announced yesterday. However, the electoral commission had not released them. In a message of gratitude to students who voted for them,the EFFSC vowed to continue to work hard to ensure their concerns were heard and adhered to. “We would like to thank all UCT students for defending the campus from counter-revolutionary forces by making EFFSC your SRC choice once again.

"Democratic processes have proven once again students have faith in the command to fight for them on this campus,” said EFFSC member Kamvelihle Tabata.

The organisation said it won 10 seats, the South African Students Congress four, and an independent candidate one.The Democratic Alliance Students Organisation (DASO) was left out in the cold.

The EFFSC said it comprised members who were, and still are, involved in movements outside of what they have called “bureaucracy”.

“This year we have managed to improve the book allowance from R3 800 a to R5 000 and the food allowance from R1 900 to R2 000. Compared to previous years, we are proud to say we didn’t receive reports of rape crisis issues on campus.

"We also had the lowest number of financial exclusions and managed to ensure no student is in need of accommodation,”said Tabata.

Daso, whose members were accused of being sour losers said in a statement: “While the aforementioned results are to be confirmed later, Daso accepts that the outcome is the will of the students who have cast their votes.

"We hope that the 2019/2020 SRC does not take their new responsibilities lightly. Even though we are not in the office, Daso remains resolute and will hold the new leadership accountable for their decisions.”

Cape Times