The DA and the EFF want National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to be hauled before the ethics committee in Parliament for investigation following reports implicating her in alleged corruption. The red berets also want Mapisa-Nqakula to be removed from office while the investigation is under way and Cosatu said it was in support of the ANC resolution that persons charged by the relevant law enforcement organs should step aside from their leadership positions.

According to reports, Mapisa-Nqakula was being investigated by the Independent Directorate in connection with allegations that she was paid R2.3 million in cash bribes by defence industry businesswoman Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu while she was the defence minister. Similar allegations were made in 2021 but the joint standing committee on defence did not go ahead with the investigation after a whistleblower did not furnish it with an affidavit. The latest allegations come at a time when the ethics committee is investigating whether Mapisa-Nqakula breached her oath of office and misled Parliament by adjusting the institution’s Secretary Xolile George’s salary to R4.4 million.

Mapisa-Nqakula has denied the corruption allegations and has undertaken to cooperate with investigations. On Monday, her office issued a statement saying she was deeply concerned about the allegations, including a purported affidavit by Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu. “The Speaker believes investigations of this nature ought to be conducted with the utmost diligence and respect for due process, and accordingly, finds the manner in which this purported investigation has been conducted and shared with the media highly objectionable.

“Throughout her public service career, the Speaker has upheld the highest standards of integrity and ethical conduct and has fiercely advocated against corruption, which she continues to regard as a direct threat to the principles of democracy and good governance,” the statement read. Mapisa reaffirmed her commitment to fully cooperate with any formal investigation into the allegations. “She remains steadfast in her conviction of innocence and her dedication to continue serving the public with honour and integrity.”

DA Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube said the allegations that Mapisa-Nqakula purportedly accepted cash bribes during her tenure as the minister of defence and military veterans were gravely concerning. Gwarube said the accusations made by Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu demanded an immediate and thorough investigation. “It is for this reason that the Democratic Alliance (DA) will lodge a complaint with the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests in order to launch a thorough and expeditious investigation into these allegations. The integrity of our parliamentary institutions must be safeguarded, and those found guilty of corrupt activities must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” she said. Gwarube said the Speaker of the National Assembly held a position of immense responsibility, entrusted with upholding the principles of transparency, integrity, and accountability.

“Therefore, it is imperative that Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula is thoroughly investigated immediately to ensure that the integrity of Parliament is preserved and that those responsible for any wrongdoing are held accountable.” The EFF said it was appalled by the reports implicating Mapsia-Nqakula in bribery and demanded her immediate removal from office pending the conclusive outcome of these investigations. The party said the revelation that the alleged bribery took place over several years was atrocious.

“Such blatant conduct (against)the rule of law cannot be tolerated.” The red berets said the allegation served as an indictment of pervasive corruption that corroded Parliament. “The EFF calls for Mampisa-Nqakula’s removal as Speaker while she is under investigation and that she is prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

The party said it would report Mapisa-Nqakula to the ethics committee. “We will closely monitor the work of the ethics committee in this regard because the ruling party has been using it as an instrument to fight political battles,” the EFF said. Cosatu said it noted the worrying allegations of corruption against Mapisa-Nqakula. “The federation appreciates that these remain allegations, albeit serious ones, against the former minister and that under the Constitution all persons are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.