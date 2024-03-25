EFF MPs to have salaries docked for disrupting budget vote

Docking of salaries and month-long suspensions are among the sanctions the powers and privileges committee has recommended to the National Assembly against a number of EFF MPs. The red berets public representatives were found guilty of contempt of Parliament for disruption of the budget vote debate for the Presidency in June 2022.

On Monday, the powers and privileges committee met to consider a draft report for submission in the National Assembly. Briefing the committee, parliamentary procedural advisor Victor Ngaleka said the rules committee had adopted a report in September 2022 on physical removal of a member from the Chamber and agreed to refer it for investigation by the powers and privileges committee. Ngaleka said the committee was asked to determine whether the conduct by the affected MPs on June 9 and 10, 2022 amounted to contempt of Parliament.

“On those two days members were physically removed from the Chamber and were later charged,” he said. Those involved in the June 9 incident were Natasha Ntlangwini, Anthony Matumba, Isaac Mafanya and Babalwa Mathulelwa Paulita Marais, Naledi Chirwa, Mathulelwa, Ntlangwini, Yoliswa Yako, Sinawo Thambo, Kenneth Montwedi and Matumba were charged for the June 10 incident.

Constance Nonhlanhla Mkhonto was also charged, but the charges were not proceeded with. The disciplinary hearing, which was held in January and March this year, found that the MPs committed various breaches, including disregarding the authority of the chairperson, acting in a manner that was grossly disorderly and refusing to leave the Chamber when ordered to do so. The committee recommended that Thambo, Montwedi and Ntlangwini be suspended without remuneration for 30 days.

It recommended that Marais, Chirwa, Mathulelwa and Thambo be fined an equivalent of a month’s salary. Mafanya and Yako will have 50% of their salary docked. All the affected MPs will be required to make apologies to President Cyril Ramaphosa, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and South Africans.

ANC MPs adopted the report with EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi stating his objection to the findings. Acting committee chairperson Manketsi Tlhaphe said the report would be tabled for adoption by the National Assembly. ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude said proper consultation has been done with all parties represented in the National Assembly that the report will be tabled on Tuesday.