EFF ready to meet City of Cape Town in court over Brackenfell property damage

Cape Town – The EFF says it is prepared to meet the City in court over damages to municipal property following the party’s latest demonstration in Brackenfell. In response to the City’s intentions to take civil action, EFF Western Cape chairperson Melikhaya Xego said they will not pay for anything. “The City is very insensitive about the situation. They are inconsiderate because, first of all, we applied to march, our application was approved and granted. The first day we marched, people vandalised our cars. ’’The people who assaulted us didn’t apply for a limit (to their gathering), but nothing happened to them. The PAC marched without an application and were brutalised by police. The Cape Party marched without any permit.

“This is what we expected from the City. They are racist, let’s go meet in court, we are not paying anything.”

The EFF has twice this month protested at Brackenfell High School, against alleged racism, after reports of a whites-only matric masquerade ball circulated in a viral video on social media last month.

The City said it was determining the cost of damages, with preliminary reports indicating a fire engine was torched, roads and traffic lights were damaged, and a field was set alight.

It also alleged a car dealership’s windows were smashed and private vehicles damaged due to stoning, and several shops looted, according to reports.

“The City notes the violation of national lockdown regulations, forceful attempts to violate the SAPS conditions placed on the number of protesters, and the violation of the EFF’s own commitment of non-violence to both the police and the Western Cape High Court,” the City said.

Meanwhile, the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation called out the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) for “not unequivocally condemning the divisive function at Brackenfell High”.

“Neither the Education Department in the province nor the school have been moved to unequivocally condemn the divisive function. Neither appears to recognise the polarities in our society, or feel any responsibility to fix them.

“Since the first violent protest at Brackenfell High School, in response to an allegedly whites-only matric function, no leaders have stepped forward to manage the crisis.

’’To acknowledge the systemic problems they embody,” the foundation said a statement.

The WCED has stuck to its guns, saying it would only condemn the event if the facts change.

“All the facts available to us are that people were not excluded from the event based on their race, and that it was a private event held off school premises.

“If this changes, we will certainly condemn it,” department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said.

Cape Times