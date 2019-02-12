Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said when officers arrived at her home at the weekend, the 31-year-old Kuliswa Nondala had already died as a result of her injuries. Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – Police have confirmed they are investigating the murder of EFF activist and community leader Kuliswa Nondala in her home in the TR Section in Site C in Khayelitsha. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said when officers arrived at her home at the weekend, the 31-year-old Nondala had already died as a result of her injuries. She had been shot in the upper body.

No one has been arrested yet and it's still uncertain whether the murder late on Saturday night was politically motivated or a robbery.

"Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation and police are following up on possible leads in an effort to bring those responsible for this act to book," Van Wyk said.

EFF Western Cape secretary Banzi Dambuza told News24: "She was a very strong person who did not back down for anything or anyone and at this stage we don't want to say it was a politically motivated murder.

"As leadership, we are allowing the police to do their work and we are still trying to find out if it was a robbery or was she killed because of her activism in the community as a former regional structure member of the EFF?"

The Khayelitsha Development Forum's Ndithini Tyhido told EWN he knew Nondala personally and is devastated by her tragic death.

