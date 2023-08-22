The EFF has expressed its unhappiness with the inclusion of Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka for interviews to be conducted by Parliament for the position of public protector. This comes as the ad hoc committee to nominate a candidate met on Tuesday to receive the results of the suitability screening of the eight shortlisted individuals, and also prepare for interviews to be held on Wednesday and Thursday.

Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane, Advocate Tommy Ntsewa, Advocate Oliver Josie and Advocate Lynne Marais will be in the first group to be interviewed on Wednesday. Pension Funds Adjudicator Muvhango Lukhaimane, magistrate Johannah Ledwaba, Professor Boitumelo Mmusinyane and Gcaleka will be interviewed on Thursday. A report from the State Security Agency (SSA) showed that all the candidates were South African citizens.

The SSA indicated that its investigation results were deemed personnel suitability checks, and that a successful candidate would undergo fully fledged security vetting. The SAPS said in its report that none of the candidates had criminal records. The report on the verification of the highest and relevant qualifications for the position came back positive for all the candidates.

However, there was an issue with one candidate, whose highest verified qualification was a BA Law degree, instead of an LLB degree. It was later indicated that there was an error from the summary of the qualification report, and that the actual report showed that the LLB had been verified. When briefed about the screening of candidates, EFF MP Omphile Maotwe asked that the committee reflect on the candidates after the public was given an opportunity to do so.

Although committee chairperson Cyril Xaba initially said members would have the opportunity during the interviews, he nonetheless allowed her to address the meeting. “We have a chance to appoint someone who can rejuvenate the institution to give it a fresh start. We question suitability of current Deputy Public Protector Advocate Gcaleka, who has been acting in that position of public protector for some time,” Maotwe said. Xaba ruled Maotwe out of order, saying she had expected her to comment on technical issues related to the interviews.

“There is no space for that. I gave you the benefit of doubt. Can we leave that to a process that will run over the two days?” he asked. ANC MP Qubudile Dyantyi said they should respect Maotwe’s strong views, but the MPs would have an opportunity when they interviewed candidates and deliberated on the interviews. He warned against the committee being seen to have a predetermined outcome for any candidate

“We must protect this process,” Dyantyi said. Maotwe, who complained that she had not finished making her point, said all the MPs had a responsibility to give the Office of the Public Protector and the public a chance to trust the institution. “There is so much mistrust for this office. We have to highlight these issues. We go to this process with such a candidate,” she said. “Can the deputy public protector step aside from this process so that we deal with candidates who are credible and don’t have a cloud hanging (over them).”

Xaba said: “The candidates will be here for us to test their suitability.” The red berets have previously publicly that they don’t want Gcaleka to succeed suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Gcaleka is not in the EFF’s good books after she cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing in her investigation into the Phala Phala scandal.