Cape Town – Volunteers from the Mountain Club of South Africa had a very busy weekend, being called on to assist in eight rescues in two days on Table Mountain.
It ranged from ground teams who hiked in and out of the mountain to technical helicopter extractions on Lion's Head and Eagle's Nest, as well as two rescues on the right face of the front of Table Mountain, the club said on Facebook.
Commenting in a post on the rescues, Mbulelo Khayalethu Thinta said: "Sensational job by the pilot & team who rescued the young man close to Skeleton Gorge.
"This clip (see below in comments section) doesn't do justice to just how low this guy flew. It was remarkable and probably saved this young man's life, because he was in a bad way.
"As a mountain user, I'm eternally grateful to you guys and girls for the selfless service, we are fortunate to have you." 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿