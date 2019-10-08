Eight rescues in two days on Table Mountain









A helicopter had to rescue a climber who fell about 10 metres from a rock face close to Skeleton Gorge, fracturing his leg, on Sunday. Photo: Facebook / Mountain Club of SA Cape Town – Volunteers from the Mountain Club of South Africa had a very busy weekend, being called on to assist in eight rescues in two days on Table Mountain. It ranged from ground teams who hiked in and out of the mountain to technical helicopter extractions on Lion's Head and Eagle's Nest, as well as two rescues on the right face of the front of Table Mountain, the club said on Facebook. Commenting in a post on the rescues, Mbulelo Khayalethu Thinta said: "Sensational job by the pilot & team who rescued the young man close to Skeleton Gorge. "This clip (see below in comments section) doesn't do justice to just how low this guy flew. It was remarkable and probably saved this young man's life, because he was in a bad way. "As a mountain user, I'm eternally grateful to you guys and girls for the selfless service, we are fortunate to have you." 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿

The club said: "A large team effort from multiple organisations came together for all of these WSAR rescues.

"A reminder to all people enjoying the wilderness environment to carefully plan where they are going, being prepared for the route (especially knowing what's expected) and saving the numbers of who you need to contact in case of emergency."

On Sunday, Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) spokesperson Johan Marais said a climber fell about 10 metres from a rock face close to Skeleton Gorge, fracturing his leg, while a mountain biker was assisted after suffering back injuries in the Tokai area.

A doctor had assisted the climber before a Skymed helicopter was deployed to the scene.

“Just after 10am, the helicopter traced the patient who was dropped off at the entrance to Kirstenbosch Gardens. An ambulance transported the patient to hospital,” said Marais.

The mountain biker was assisted at Skeleton Gorge, where WSAR medics had responded to the incident, after which a Skymed helicopter was deployed.

In another rescue, Marais said they were notified of four people “stuck” on Table Mountain.

“It would appear as if they are lost in the thick mist that covers parts of the mountain.’’

Foul play has been ruled out following the discovery of a man’s body at Woody Ravine, on the Camps Bay side of Table Mountain, on Sunday.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the 40-year-old’s body was found by a group of hikers who alerted the police.

An inquest docket had been opened for investigation, said Van Wyk.