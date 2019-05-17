Maria Jacobs was one of 15 Mitchells Plain homeowners who received their title deeds at a ceremony held in the Lentegeur Council Chambers. Photo: Supplied / City of Cape Town

Cape Town – Maria Jacobs was thrilled to receive the title deed to her property 37 years after she had moved into her residence – thanks to the City of Cape Town. "Through all of my challenges, I am happy to be alive and to be present at this momentous occasion," said Jacobs.

Jacobs was one of 15 Mitchells Plain homeowners who received their title deeds at a ceremony held in the Lentegeur Council Chambers last week.

The City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management, Grant Twigg, together with ward councillors, handed over title deeds, the City said on Friday.

The City said empowering residents who were previously denied access to property ownership is one of its key priority areas.

"The handing over of title deeds allows homeowners to live in dignity in a home that they can call their own. There is no greater pride than taking care of a house that you can call your own and turning it into a home.

"When the home is taken care of, it is an investment that grows in value and that becomes an asset for the homeowners and their loved ones," said Twigg.

New homeowner Angeline Cupido said she was looking forward to making valuable changes to her home.

"For a very long time, I longed to undertake renovations to my home. Now that I have received the title deed, I am able to fulfil my desire to improve my living conditions," said Cupido.

Denise Julies said: "Today I received my title deed after having moved in 38 years ago. I am sincerely thankful to the politicians and the administration of the City for making this possible."

Twigg added: "Service delivery is about improving the lives of people and adding value to their lives. It is part of the City’s commitment to building a caring city.

"Owning a home for many people is something that they only dream of. We are pleased to be part of turning the dream into a reality.

"The formal handover of title deeds is a remarkable event that transforms lives and empowers."