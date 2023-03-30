Elderly Durbanville man suffers head injury and has home ransacked in robbery

Cape Town- Durbanville police are investigating a case of house robbery after a 81-year-old man was attacked and his Kliprug Farm home ransacked by two suspects at the weekend. Police spokesperson Captain Mda Rhode said police were notified by security guards that they had found a man alongside Contermanskloof Road full of blood and with a wound to his head on Saturday.

“It was later discovered that the man was assaulted and robbed of his belongings inside his house at Kliprug Farm. According to information, he was attacked with an unknown object by two unknown suspects inside his house,” he said. Rhode said police found an axe and knives with blood on them inside the house, and the rooms had been ransacked. “At this stage, it is unknown how entry was gained by the suspects.

“The suspects fled in the direction of Dunoon. At this stage no suspects have been identified or arrested. A house robbery case will be investigated by the Durbanville Police,“ he said. Anti-crime activist Hanif Loonat called for swift arrests. “We can not allow the continuous crimes to be perpetrated on vulnerable people of communities. While I understand that police can not police every individual, they can ensure the arrest of these criminals and that a justifiable sentence to fit the crime is imposed on them. We have for too long neglected these crimes against the vulnerable, children, women, disabled and the aged.”