Ellis happy with Banyana squad for crunch-clash

Desiree Ellis has no plans to chop and change her Banyana Banyana team for their must-win clash against Italy on Wednesday morning, despite calls for changes at the back. Banyana could reach the World Cup last 16 for the first time if they beat Italy (kick-off 9am) in their last Group G clash and the result between Sweden and Argentina favours them.

But after squandering leads to lose 2-1 to Sweden and draw 2-2 with Argentina, there’ve been growing concerns about the team’s game-management – with blame thrown at their defensive unit. Stressing form, approach and match-fitness, Ellis opted for centre-back Bongeka Gamede and goalkeeper Kaylin Swart in the last two matches ahead of regulars Noko Matlou and Andile Dlamini. That didn’t sit well with some who felt that the regular pair could have influenced the game and helped Banyana to win the matches – hence the calls for their return in Wellington tomorrow. Speaking to the media on Monday, the 60-year-old coach said she selects the best players on the day and won’t crucify her trusted personnel for minor mistakes which could have happened to anyone.

“Almost every team at this World Cup has conceded – and that includes the No 1, No 2 and No ranked teams. What makes us any different?” Ellis said. “We look at the games separately and put out a team that we think can get us the result. When a player makes one mistake, there are still 12 - 15 other good moments that we need to consider. “The margins of error in this tournament are so small, and we cannot discount the players for every little mistake that they make. Tell me which coach will put out a team out there that she knows won’t win a match.