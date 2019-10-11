Following talks between the municipality's Civil Engineering Directorate, safety specialist, structural engineer and Garden Route Disaster Management, it has been determined that the damage would take longer than expected to repair.
They investigated access routes to the bridge and completed their final assessment of the safety requirements needed to be put in place before repair work can begin.
Measures need to be implemented along the access pathways from Victoria Bay, the railway line along the bridge and the walkway before workers can be allowed on site.
The repair was scheduled to take 10 days to complete due to the safety precautions and specialists required, as well as a need to only work during the day.