Enthusiasts, fans gear up for Cape Town Cycle Tour

With about a week to go until the much-anticipated Cape Town Cycle Tour, enthusiasts and spectators alike are gearing up for an extraordinary celebration of outdoor living and athletic prowess against the backdrop of the majestic Mother City. Come Sunday, 27 500 cyclists will set off on the iconic 109-kilometre route, commencing from the historic Town Hall and meandering through the breath-taking peninsula before culminating at Green Point.

Adding to the thrill, an additional 2 500 riders will conquer the shorter 42-kilometre route, tracing the vibrant pulse of the Cape Town CBD to Blue Route and back. Over 100 000 spectators are anticipated to line the route, infusing the air with electric energy and unwavering support. With favourable weather forecasts projecting warm temperatures, clear skies, and a gentle southern breeze, conditions are ripe for the 46th edition of the prestigious race.

Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust Director David Bellairs said: "The Cape Town Cycle Tour is not just a race; it's a celebration of community, resilience, and the beauty of our city. We invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable day of cycling and camaraderie." Ahead of the race, the Cape Town Cycle Tour Expo serves as the exclusive registration hub for the event. Thousands of cycling enthusiasts, along with their families and friends, converge at the Expo, transforming it into a dynamic showcase of nutrition, equipment, and accessories at the DHL Stadium in Green Point.