Enyobeni tavern where 21 youngsters perished now faces demolition

The owners of Enyobeni tavern - where 21 youngsters tragically died - have been ordered to demolish the top floor of their double-storey building by the Buffalo City Metro Municipality (BCMM). In June last year, 21 youngsters including a 13-year-old were found dead after attending a pens down party at the tavern.

The BCMM previously revealed that the tavern was illegally constructed and its renovations were never approved. BCMM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said: “The BCMM can confirm that we are undertaking actions against the illegal building structure and operation on ERF 37300 in Scenery Park. “Following this tragic accident, the metro undertook an investigation into the operations of this business. It was found that there was no building plan approved. Therefore, the building was constructed illegally in contravention of section 4(1) of the National Building Regulations and Building Standards Act 103 of 1977.

“Based on these, the Municipality’s Legal Division is undertaking actions which include serving the transgressor with a notice to comply with the BCMM Building Standards and Regulations to rectify the encroachment that occurred on the property. “This is a due legal process and expects the transgressors to comply and seize to operate and demolish the structure. Failing which, the municipality will seek further court permissions to act accordingly as permitted by its by-laws.“ Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana meanwhile said the SAPS continued to work with the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in ensuring that investigative and legal issues are finalised for the court proceedings.

“All the relevant and affected parents in the case have been given feedback in this regard and have been informed that the case, including other details relating to the post-mortem results. These are subject to the discussion in court to avoid jeopardising and compromising the evidence which is yet to be presented before the court of law. “Addressing the family representatives, the SAPS management further committed to visit the individual families to provide the necessary updates on the case. The gesture was welcomed by the families. “The SAPS continues to work with the office of the DPP in ensuring that all the necessary investigative and legal issues are finalised before the set court date,“ Kinana said.