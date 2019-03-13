The lion is being kept in a holding cell in Sutherland and will be transported in a crate back to the Karoo National Park from where he escaped. File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – After nearly a month on the run, the escaped Karoo National Park lion, Mufasa, has been caught, the South African National Parks (SanParks) said on Wednesday night. The lion is being kept in a holding cell in Sutherland in the Northern Cape, the SABC reported. The lion will be transported in a crate back to the Karoo National Park from where he escaped.

The lion was found on a farm outside Sutherland, about 300km from the Karoo National Park. The lion escaped on February 15 after he managed to crawl underneath the park’s electrified fencing after heavy rain in the area washed away sediment along the boundary.

"He has been captured. and is safe and sound," Reynold "Rey T" Thakhuli, SanParks general manager for media, PR and stakeholder relations, told News24.

"He was darted from a helicopter and is in a police holding cell in Sutherland. We are just waiting for a crate to come and transport him back to the park."

A Bidvest Protea Coin team had joined the search party on Friday to offer their assistance, putting their infrared technology to work at night in an attempt to get closer to the animal.

The team consisted of a tracker and a helicopter fitted with forward-looking infrared, or thermal imaging infrared cameras, that allows the operator to pick up heat signatures on the ground over a radius of 10km when flying at night.