Eskom board members insist De Ruyter did not hand over corruption report

The Eskom board stuck to its guns on Wednesday, that former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter did not give it details on the intelligence investigation he commissioned on corruption and fraud at the entity. The board members also said De Ruyter did not furnish the power utility with the intelligence report from the company headed by former apartheid police commissioner George Fivaz.

This emerged when the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) continued its inquiry into the allegations made by the former Eskom boss in an interview with eNCA in February. Acting board chairperson Claudelle von Eck said De Ruyter had mentioned to them that he was working on an investigation. Von Eck said De Ruyter had, on his account, stated that “he told us about a report”. “The reality is that even if the report was there, we were not informed of the report. The manner in which Mr De Ruyter gave us the information about the investigation was very, very, very scanty and the way he framed it, I cannot see how anybody could have come to the conclusion, who was sitting in the room, that it was a concluded investigation and there was report,” she said.

Asked what exactly De Ruyter told them about the investigation, Von Eck said he only stated he was busy with an investigation. “There was nothing in what he said that gave an indication that it was an intelligence operation, or the full scope of what he was busy with. “There was not enough information given to us for us at that point in time to interrogate further,” she said, adding that there were questions when he mentioned “we” as the people conducting the investigation, and stated “I” in response.

ANC MP Bheki Hadebe noted that the board had an opportunity to engage with De Ruyter on the content of his interview. Hadebe asked whether they asked for records or information to be handed over. Von Eck said they had resolved to appoint a legal expert to look at everything.