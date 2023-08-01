Eskom suspends operations in Khayelitsha after attack on technicians

An Eskom technician had a narrow escape from being abducted when he and colleagues were hijacked and robbed of their belongings while fixing an electrical problem in Zwezwe informal settlement, Harare in Khayelitsha. The technicians were executing their duties just before 5pm when they were robbed by three armed men on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said a case of carjacking was registered for further investigation after the incident at 72 Block in Harare. “Preliminary investigation reveals that the complainant was busy fixing electricity in the area when he and his colleague were accosted by three unknown suspects who robbed them of their belongings and took the company vehicle, a Ford Ranger bakkie at gunpoint and sped off,” said Pojie. Eskom suspended operations with immediate effect after the incident, leaving residents likely to experience a longer period without electricity.

Eskom Cape Coastal Cluster general manager Mbulelo Yedwa said: “We urge the community to take a stand against crime and come forward and report any criminal activity against our staff or our infrastructure. The safety of our staff is non-negotiable and if any violence or harassment continues, we will prioritise other electricity supply areas where their safety is guaranteed.” The area’s ward councillor Ayanda Tetani said they would engage with Eskom. “The officials were in the area responding to an electricity outage call. According to residents they were attacked by armed suspects who stole their valuables and it could have turned into a kidnapping incident because they attempted to take the driver with them when they took their work vehicle. However, he managed to escape.

“We are grateful that they were not harmed although they might be traumatised. It is sad that many residents will be affected by the actions of a few individuals. “We are hoping to engage with Eskom to ensure people receive service delivery again,” said Tetani. Khayelitsha Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson and activist Funeka Soldaat said they condemned any act of violence.

On Wednesday a security guard was killed and another seriously injured when they came under fire while escorting City Water and Sanitation inspectors in Site B, Khayelitsha. Police said the gunmen who had fled the scene were yet to be arrested. “The City already appoints security to accompany many of its basic service delivery staff, such as electricity staff and contractors while attending to repair work in some areas.